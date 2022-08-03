IRSA releases 313,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday 313,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 403,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1534.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 228,000 cusecs and outflow as 172,700 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1157.45 feet, which was 117.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 204,700, 381,200 and 269,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 65,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 45,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.