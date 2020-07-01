IRSA releases 313,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 313,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 332,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1463.06 feet, which was 77.06 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 152,400 cusecs and outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1217.00 feet, which was 177.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,300 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 210,000, 182,600 and 53,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 68,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.