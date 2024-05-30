IRSA Releases 314,400 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 314,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 355,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.07 feet and was 70.07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 144,900 cusecs and 140,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.30 feet, which was 137.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 61,300 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 217,000, 165,900, 107,000 and 37,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 91,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 32,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
