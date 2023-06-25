IRSA releases 314,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 314,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 478,300 cusecs.

According to data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1475.13 feet and was 77.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 250,000 cusecs and 149,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1164.05 feet, which was 114.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 73,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 189,600, 146,600, 82,500 and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 71,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 57,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.