IRSA releases 314,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 314,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 312,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1447.03 feet, which was 61.03 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 132,700 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.65 feet, which was 170.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,000 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 191,900, 169,100 and 39,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 70,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.