IRSA releases 31,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 31,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1471.77 feet and was 73.77 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,100 cusecs and 11,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.70 feet, which was 83.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,500 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 21,100, 10,600, 18,900 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.