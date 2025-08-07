IRSA Releases 316,100 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 316,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 366,900 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.00 feet which was 144.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 226,500 cusecs and 197,100 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1204.40 feet, which was 154.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29,400 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 214,800, 172,900, 197,300 and 178,200 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 50,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
