IRSA Releases 316,200 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 316,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 396,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1512.06 feet and was 114.06 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 201,200 cusecs and 180,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.

80 feet, which was 132.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 68,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 192,000, 187,600, 130,300 and 64,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 56,700 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 42,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

