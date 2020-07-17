IRSA releases 316,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 316,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 301,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1455.39 feet, which was 69.39 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 149,200 cusecs and outflow as 175,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1225.95 feet, which was 185.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 36,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 212,600, 202,900 and 67,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 51,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.