UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 316,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

IRSA releases 316,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 316,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 301,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1455.39 feet, which was 69.39 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 149,200 cusecs and outflow as 175,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1225.95 feet, which was 185.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 36,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 212,600, 202,900 and 67,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 51,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

11 minutes ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

45 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

58 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.