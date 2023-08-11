IRSA releases 316,400 cusecs water

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 316,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 367,400 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and the water level was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 215,800 cusecs and 186,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1238.

15 feet, which was 188.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 31,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 217,200, 293,100, 244,400 and 179,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 40,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 50,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

