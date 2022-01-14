UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 3171 Cuseces Water

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 3171 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 51270 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 3171 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 51270 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1441.30 feet, which was 49.03 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 14200 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1130.90 feet, which was 80.09 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10467 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 19998 , 23387 and 3050 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18203 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

