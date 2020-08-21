UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 317,400 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:33 PM

IRSA releases 317,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 317,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 388,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 317,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 388,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1538.93 feet, which was 142.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 235,500 cusecs and outflow as 179,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1237.75 feet, which was 197.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 222,200, 155,500 and 38,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 47,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 54,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

