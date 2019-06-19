IRSA releases 319,100 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 319,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 265,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 319,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 265,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1392.40 feet, which was 6.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 101,100 cusecs while outflow as 107,700 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.90 feet, which was 114.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,200 cusecs and 105,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 162,300, 148,700 and 38,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 60,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.