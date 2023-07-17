Open Menu

IRSA Releases 319,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

IRSA releases 319,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 319,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 357,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1514.77 feet and was 116.77 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 176,700 cusecs and 180,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1205.65 feet, which was 155.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 51,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 215,200, 166,500, 139,100 and 77,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 45,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 55,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

