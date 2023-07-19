Open Menu

IRSA Releases 319,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 319,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 427,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.87 feet and was 119.87 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 146,700 cusecs and 160,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1208.50 feet, which was 158.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 61,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 200,200, 177,900, 144,600 and 75,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 49,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 71,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

