IRSA Releases 320,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM

IRSA releases 320,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 320,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 454,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.20 feet and was 81.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 244,600 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1185.30 feet, which was 137.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 206,200, 171,000, 91,700 and 18,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 87,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 46,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

