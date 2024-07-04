IRSA Releases 320,500 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 320,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 499,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1491.96 feet and was 93.96 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 278,000 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.35 feet, which was 139.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 50,700 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 190,200, 168,000, 105,300 and 32,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 90,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 48,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz joins world leaders as 24th SCO summit starts11 seconds ago
-
Death anniversary of famous Sufi singer Allan Faqir observed20 minutes ago
-
KP’s emergency service-Rescue 1122 completes preparations for Muharram20 minutes ago
-
Police seized hand grenades, detonators for suicide vest after firefight11 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification12 hours ago
-
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior lea ..12 hours ago
-
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace12 hours ago
-
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah12 hours ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects12 hours ago
-
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana12 hours ago
-
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes12 hours ago
-
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue12 hours ago