Open Menu

IRSA Releases 320,500 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 320,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 320,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 499,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1491.96 feet and was 93.96 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 278,000 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.35 feet, which was 139.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 50,700 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 190,200, 168,000, 105,300 and 32,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 90,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 48,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

3 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

12 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

12 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

12 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

12 hours ago
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

12 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

12 hours ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

12 hours ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

12 hours ago
 2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

12 hours ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan