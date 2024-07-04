IRSA releases 320,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 320,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 499,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1491.96 feet and was 93.96 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 278,000 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.35 feet, which was 139.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 50,700 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 190,200, 168,000, 105,300 and 32,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 90,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 48,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.