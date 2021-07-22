IRSA releases 321,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 321,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 509,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1483.38 feet, which was 99.38 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 276,100 and 135,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.45 feet, which was 136.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 56,300 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 187,600, 183,300 and 50,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 79,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 71,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.