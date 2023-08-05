IRSA releases 322,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 322,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 388,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 322,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 388,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1543.50 feet and was 145.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 211,100 cusecs and 185,200 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1233.65 feet, which was 183.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 39,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 188,200, 148,400, 297,800 and 399,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 46,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 52,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.