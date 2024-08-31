Open Menu

IRSA Releases 322,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 322,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 386,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 220,000 cusecs and 219,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1220.

80 feet, which was 172.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 71,100 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 227,900, 202,400, 188,000 and 173,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 31,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 34,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

