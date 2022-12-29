UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 32,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 08:33 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 32,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1490.17 feet - 92.17 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet, while its inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1117.65 feet, which was 67.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water into the dam was recorded as 6,900 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 10,200, 16,700, 14,900 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, 8,300 cusecs of water was released from the Kabul River at Nowshera and 10,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

