Open Menu

IRSA Releases 32,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 32,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 32,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1475.90 feet and was 77.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.40 feet, which was 83.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 19,500, 12,500, 4,800 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

16 minutes ago
 Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply ..

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody fr ..

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon

10 hours ago
 DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deal ..

DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals

10 hours ago
Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set f ..

Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on pr ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..

11 hours ago
 Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with ..

Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..

12 hours ago
 Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey ..

Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc

12 hours ago
 Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited ..

Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..

12 hours ago
 'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roi ..

'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roil Caracas

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan