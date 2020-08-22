UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 323,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:00 PM

IRSA releases 323,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 323,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 391,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1540.93 feet, which was 144.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 222,600 cusecs and outflow as 165,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1238.05 feet, which was 198.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 209,500, 201,400 and50,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 45,400 cusecs of water wasreleased at Nowshera and 78,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

