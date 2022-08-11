IRSA releases 323,700 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 323,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 373,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1543.70 feet, which was 145.70 feet higher than its dead level 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 209,000 cusecs and outflow as 179,700 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1166.70 feet, which was 116.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 30,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 137,500, 136,300 and 126,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 46,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 62,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.