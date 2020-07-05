UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 323,700 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 323,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 356,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.87 feet, which was 74.87 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 175,000 cusecs and outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1220.05 feet, which was 180.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 212,200, 199,900 and 55,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 61,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 39,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

