Open Menu

IRSA Releases 324,000 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 324,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 324,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 390,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.67 feet and was 117.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 193,900 cusecs and 170,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1206.95 feet, which was 156.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 52,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 218,100, 172,200, 143,800 and 74,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 49,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 66,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

11 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

11 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

11 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

11 hours ago
Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

11 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

11 hours ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

11 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

11 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan