IRSA releases 324,000 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 324,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 390,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.67 feet and was 117.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 193,900 cusecs and 170,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1206.95 feet, which was 156.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 52,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 218,100, 172,200, 143,800 and 74,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 49,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 66,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.