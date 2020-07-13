UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 324,100 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

IRSA releases 324,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 324,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 325,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1459.85 feet, which was 73.85 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 163,800 cusecs and outflow as 175,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1224.95 feet, which was 184.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,000 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 226,800, 188,400 and 57,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 58,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

12 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.