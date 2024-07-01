IRSA Releases 324,300 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 324,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 422,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1473.80 feet and was 75.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 220,400 cusecs and 145,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1184.60 feet, which was 136.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 52,400 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 213,400, 170,100, 85,800 and 18,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 81,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 36,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven Jail staffers arrested for allegedly facilitating escape of 19 inmates in Rawalakot8 seconds ago
-
Ayesha Raza urges parents to cooperate with Polio teams20 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered11 hours ago
-
Film actress Neelo Begum remembered on birth anniversary11 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of prisoners fled from Rawalakot jail11 hours ago
-
AJK PM lauds NGOs healthy role in welfare less-privileged sections of society11 hours ago
-
19 prisoners escape from District Jail Rawalakot, AJK11 hours ago
-
One killed, 14 passengers injured in road accidents11 hours ago
-
Police apprehend four proclaimed offenders11 hours ago
-
Police nab two suspects under women protection law12 hours ago
-
WMC organizes symposium on advances in medical sciences12 hours ago
-
SSP chairs meeting to discuss security arrangements for Muharram12 hours ago