IRSA Releases 324,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 324,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 324,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 422,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1473.80 feet and was 75.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 220,400 cusecs and 145,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1184.60 feet, which was 136.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 52,400 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 213,400, 170,100, 85,800 and 18,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 81,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 36,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

