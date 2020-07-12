IRSA releases 324,900 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 324,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 336,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.42 feet, which was 74.42 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 167,600 cusecs and outflow as 175,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1224.60 feet, which was 184.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 43,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 214,800, 189,100 and 56,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 58,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 33,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.