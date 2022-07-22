UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 325538 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 325538 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 325538 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 394888 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1134.10 feet, which was 84.

01 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 40950 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 180657, 190212 and 157685 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 50400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 81441 released from the Chenab River at Marala

