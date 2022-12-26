UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 32,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 32,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 32,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 37,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1489.51 feet and was 91.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,400 cusecs while outflow was 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1117.00 feet, which was 67.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,300 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded at 9,300, 21,400, 17,800, and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 3,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

