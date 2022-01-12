UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 32658 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

IRSA releases 32658 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 32658 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52140 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was1439.83 feet, which was 47.83 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 14500 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1129.45feet, which was 79.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10097 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 21854 , 14963 and 5490 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18043 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

OIC Following Developments in Mali with Concern af ..

OIC Following Developments in Mali with Concern after ECOWAS Summit

36 minutes ago
 PSG postpone Qatar camp over France's Covid situat ..

PSG postpone Qatar camp over France's Covid situation

41 minutes ago
 Putin says Russia has two weeks to prepare for Omi ..

Putin says Russia has two weeks to prepare for Omicron wave

41 minutes ago
 Ukraine's NATO Membership Currently Not on Agenda ..

Ukraine's NATO Membership Currently Not on Agenda - Berlin

41 minutes ago
 New confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to eight in Chin ..

New confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to eight in China's Xi'an

58 minutes ago
 Dacoit arrested after encounter

Dacoit arrested after encounter

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.