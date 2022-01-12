IRSA releases 32658 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 32658 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52140 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was1439.83 feet, which was 47.83 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 14500 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1129.45feet, which was 79.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10097 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 21854 , 14963 and 5490 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18043 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.