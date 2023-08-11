Open Menu

IRSA Releases 328,000 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 08:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 328,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 382,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.00 feet and was 151.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 228,100 cusecs and 198,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1237.60 feet, which was 187.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 35,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 183,200, 235,400, 246,200 and 189,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 45,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 45,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala. Back

