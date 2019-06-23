IRSA releases 328,000 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 328,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 285,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1400.50 feet, which was 14.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 116,300 cusecs while outflow as 105,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1144.

55 feet, which was 104.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,200 cusecs and 105,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 142,800, 136,300 and 37,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 76,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,500 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 1.75 million acre feet.