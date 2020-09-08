UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 328,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 328,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with equal inflow of 328,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, both Tarbela and Mangla Dams have already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam dam was recorded as 169,700 cusecs each. Similarly water inflow and outflow in Mangla dam was recorded as 52,700 cusecs each. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 209,700, 398,900 and 401,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 46,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 45,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

