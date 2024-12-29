Open Menu

IRSA Releases 32,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 32,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1471.55 feet and was 73.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs and 11,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.55 feet, which was 83.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 20,300, 14,600, 18,900 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

