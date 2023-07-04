Open Menu

IRSA Releases 329,100 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 329,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 376,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1512.00 feet and was 114.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 188,600 cusecs and 189,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1184.50 feet, which was 134.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 57,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 198,100, 181,700, 167,100 and 72,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 58,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 44,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

