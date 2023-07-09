IRSA releases 329,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 329,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 429,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.66 feet and was 119.66 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 173,500 cusecs and 161,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1194.30 feet, which was 144.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 97,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 225,300, 189,000, 152,500 and 84,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 65,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 73,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.