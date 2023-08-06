Open Menu

IRSA Releases 329,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

IRSA releases 329,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 329,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 407,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1545.00 feet and was 147.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 231,200 cusecs and 186,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1234.50 feet, which was 184.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 43,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 202,500, 180,500, 219,800 and 254,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 46,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 57,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

16 minutes ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

2 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

4 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan