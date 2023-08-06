IRSA releases 329,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 329,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 407,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1545.00 feet and was 147.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 231,200 cusecs and 186,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1234.50 feet, which was 184.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 43,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 202,500, 180,500, 219,800 and 254,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 46,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 57,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.