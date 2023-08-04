IRSA releases 330,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 330,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 399,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1542.29 feet and was 144.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 217,500 cusecs and 187,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1232.90 feet, which was 182.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 49,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 208,800, 168,600, 370,000 and 364,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 47,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 57,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.