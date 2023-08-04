Open Menu

IRSA Releases 330,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 330,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 330,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 399,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1542.29 feet and was 144.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 217,500 cusecs and 187,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1232.90 feet, which was 182.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 49,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 208,800, 168,600, 370,000 and 364,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 47,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 57,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

13 minutes ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

29 minutes ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

43 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

13 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

13 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

13 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

13 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan