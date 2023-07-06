Open Menu

IRSA Releases 330,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 330,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 330,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 417,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1513.50 feet and was 115.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 219,300 cusecs and 180,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.00 feet, which was 138.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 57,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 235,300, 187,500, 146,100 and 85,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 58,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 57,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

