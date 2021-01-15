UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 33,100 Cusecs Water

Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 33,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.73 feet, which was 78.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,100 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1169.60 feet, which was 129.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,500 cusecs and 1,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 29,000, 21,600 and 7,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

