IRSA Releases 33,100 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 33,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1471.32 feet and was 73.32 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and 13,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.45 feet, which was 83.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as22,200, 22,200, 18,900 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a 0total of 10,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 killed in trailer-car collision in Washuk28 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 33,100 cusecs water40 seconds ago
-
CJP approval to video link facility for SC cases' hearing in Multan enthrals lawyers43 seconds ago
-
Speakers urge for concerted efforts to fight against AIDS47 seconds ago
-
Parliamentary secretary visits Sialkot jail50 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews progress in cases involving crimes against women, children11 minutes ago
-
18 dead, 1360 injured in 1262 RTCs in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Security Forces successfully foil multiple infiltration attempts by Khawarij, Afghan Taliban at Pak- ..11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt sets new standards in health facilities: CM11 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of Haji Mirza Khan31 minutes ago
-
Michni police arrest 14 gamblers, recovers bet-money50 minutes ago
-
Maternal & neonatal training held51 minutes ago