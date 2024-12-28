Open Menu

IRSA Releases 33,100 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

IRSA releases 33,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 33,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1471.32 feet and was 73.32 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and 13,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.45 feet, which was 83.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as22,200, 22,200, 18,900 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a 0total of 10,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New ..

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza

7 minutes ago
 Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Kh ..

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

46 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

46 minutes ago
 Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion ..

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

3 hours ago
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

3 hours ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

3 hours ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

3 hours ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

3 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan