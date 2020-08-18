IRSA releases 331,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 331,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 405,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1532.93 feet, which was 136.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 243,100 cusecs and outflow as 187,500 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1236.40 feet, which was 196.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 27,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 185,800, 142,700 and 39,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 60,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.