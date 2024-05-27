Open Menu

IRSA Releases 332,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 332,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 332,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 367,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.97 feet and was 69.97 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 145,400 cusecs and 145,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1183.15 feet, which was 133.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 64,900 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 193,800, 129,500, 98,800 and 42,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 98,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 34,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

