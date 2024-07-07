IRSA releases 332,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 332,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 522,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1510.20 feet and was 112.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 287,700 cusecs and 133,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1190.80 feet, which was 142.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 49,0700 cusecs and 13,700 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 209,200, 168,100, 111,400 and 49,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 91,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 62,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.