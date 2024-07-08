IRSA Releases 333,000 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 333,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 478,400 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1514.49 feet and was 116.49 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 261,100 cusecs and 153,500 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.05 feet, which was 144.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 54,700 cusecs and 16,900 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 210,500, 182,900, 128,500 and 50,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 87,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 42,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
