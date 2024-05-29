IRSA releases 334,200 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 334,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 375,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.86 feet and was 69.86 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 150,900 cusecs and 151,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1186.00 feet, which was 136.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 66,900 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 213,300, 168,200, 92,700 and 37,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 94,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 38,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala