IRSA Releases 334,500 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 334,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 347,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.14 feet and was 70.14 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 132,000 cusecs and 145,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1180.50 feet, which was 130.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 65,500 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 201,100, 122,600, 80,000 and 25,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 96,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 31,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
