Open Menu

IRSA Releases 334,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM

IRSA releases 334,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 334,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 347,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.14 feet and was 70.14 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 132,000 cusecs and 145,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1180.50 feet, which was 130.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 65,500 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 201,100, 122,600, 80,000 and 25,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 96,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 31,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

2 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

28 minutes ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

31 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

4 hours ago
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

13 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

13 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

13 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

13 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

13 hours ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan