IRSA Releases 335,900 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 335,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 385,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.26 feet and was 72.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 190,600 cusecs and 125,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1183.80 feet, which was 135.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 49,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 219,200, 153,200, 69,300 and 18,200 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 77,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 37,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
